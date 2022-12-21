‘If I Could Live in it, I Would’: Save 20% on the Blanket Hoodie That Over 10,000 People Swear By

If you’re looking for an extra layer of warmth and comfort this winter, then it’s time to invest in a hoodie that the whole internet is obsessed with — and for the right reason. This giant oversized hoodie is a cross between a hooded jacket and a blanket that’s super cozy and perfect for winter.

The blanket hoodie has become the go-to look for thousands of buyers who prefer a casual, cozy style for the holiday season. It’s the perfect companion for lounging around the house and getting quick errands done. With a hoodie and blanket all in one, you don’t have to choose between style and comfort anymore. The coziest hoodie blanket you'll ever own is now 20% off, so grab one while the discount lasts!

A hoodie so warm, you’ll want to live in it

Courtesy of Amazon

The Catalonia Oversized Wearable Blanket Hoodie is the perfect choice for anyone looking to stay warm and comfortable on cold days. The sherpa material is incredibly soft and plush, providing a warm and cozy feeling all over. The reversible design features both sherpa and microfleece material, so you can pick which side to wear each day. The oversized fit provides extra room for maximum comfort, making it ideal for people of most sizes.

The extra-large front pocket not only keeps your hands warm but also has a smaller pocket inside for your cell phone or other small items. Plus, this blanket hoodie makes a perfect gift for any occasion.

This 4.8-star blanket hoodie is sure to be the perfect gift for the holiday season which is why it has been so well-reviewed by thousands of buyers. Here’s what one customer has to say about it:

“Ok seriously if it were socially acceptable this is the only wardrobe item I'd have[...] It's huge, bigger than most of these types of "comfy's", and comes down to just below my knees (I'm 5'5"). It's so warm that I wear it outside to take my kid to school[...]You can curl your whole body up inside it and probably fit someone else in there too. I love it!”

Enjoy extreme comfort at 20% off

The Catalonia oversized blanket hoodie is ideal for any activity like camping, running errands, lounging at home while watching TV, or working on your computer. Plus, the 20% discount makes it a super-affordable purchase at only $32.