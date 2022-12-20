Last Chance! Save up to 40% on the Best Board Game Gifts

The holiday season is right around the corner — it’s time to put away your phones and computers and live in the moment. Christmas is all about spending quality time with your loved ones and making awesome memories that you can look back on. And what better way to bring the family together than with fun board games?

Sprinkle a pinch of nostalgia in your holiday celebrations this year with classics like UNO or try a new board game like Taboo to get the whole family involved. If you’re looking for some inspiration, we’ve rounded up our top picks. Starting at $15, these are Amazon’s most popular board games, now up to 40% off for the holidays — so grab some while the discounts last!

Mattel Card Games - UNO, Phase 10, and ONO 99: $15.18 (was $16.99)

PlayMonster 5 Second Rule Jr. Board Game:$15.99 (was $22.99)

Wonder Forge Marvel - I Can Do That Game: $19.99 (was $24.99)

National Geographic Brain Games Kids: $20.49 (was $23.99)

Taco vs Burrito - The Strategic Family Friendly Card Game: $14.99 (was $24.99)

Hasbro Gaming Taboo Party Board Game with Buzzer: $23.99

EXIT: The Game - The Lord of The Rings: $18.35 (was $19.95)