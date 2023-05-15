5 On the Go Breakfast Ideas for Busy Professionals

Being a busy professional means you often don’t have time to go home and make breakfast. But breakfast is arguably the most important meal of the day, as it’s essential to make sure you’re getting something nutritious to keep you energized throughout your day. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of on-the-go breakfast ideas perfect for busy professionals.

In this post, we’ll break down five breakfast recipes that are easy to make the night before, so you can quickly grab one in the morning and be on your way. From healthy oatmeal cups to nutrient-packed breakfast burritos, you’re sure to find something that fits your needs. So, if you’re looking for an easy and delicious way to start your day, look no further than this list!

1. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is one of the most versatile on-the-go breakfast options available. It can be served cooked or uncooked and sweet or savory, depending on your preference. To make on-the-go oatmeal, combine oats, milk, water and your favorite fruits or vegetables in a microwave-safe container such as a Mason jar. Microwave for one minute and you’ll have a hot, satisfying breakfast ready. If you’re short on time, you can also prepare overnight oatmeal by mixing all the ingredients before bed and storing it in the fridge. Just grab it when you wake up and enjoy!

2. Smoothies

A smoothie is a great way to add some fruits and vegetables to your breakfast without any extra fuss. If you want to take it to go, all you need is a portable blender and a few ingredients. Simply add your favorite fruits and veggies (we recommend strawberries, blueberries, bananas and spinach) along with a liquid (almond milk or orange juice work best) to your portable blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a resealable container and you’re ready to enjoy breakfast on the road!

3. Breakfast burritos

Breakfast burritos are an easy way to get protein in your morning meal while still being portable. Pre-cook fillings like scrambled eggs and potatoes ahead of time or prepare them quickly while your tortilla warms up in the microwave. Fill up your tortilla with any healthy fillings like scrambled eggs, cheese, beans, bacon, sweet potatoes and salsa; roll it up and you’re ready to eat!

4. Energy bars

What better way to fuel up for work than with an energy bar packed full of protein and fiber? Store-bought energy bars are easy and convenient but often come with hefty price tags and lots of added sugar. Fortunately, it's easy enough to make them at home with just a few simple ingredients such as rolled oats, honey, almonds, flax seed meal, pumpkin seeds, dark chocolate chips and dried fruit like raisins or cranberries. Mix all of these ingredients together in a bowl, press the mixture into an 8-inch baking pan, bake for 25 minutes, slice, wrap individually and voila! You’ll have enough energy bars to get through even the busiest days on the job.

5. Breakfast sandwiches

Who said sandwiches are only meant for lunch? Breakfast sandwiches are perfect for people who prefer something heartier in the mornings but don't have the time or appetite for a big meal. Pre-cook bacon, sausage patties or egg slices beforehand or make them quickly while your bread warms up in the toaster. Once your ingredients are ready, assemble them with other toppings like cheese slices or avocado on toasted bread slices or English muffins for an easy grab-and-go breakfast option that's sure to satisfy your hunger.

Conclusion

No matter how busy you are during the weekdays, making time for breakfast is essential for staying energized throughout your day. We hope this article has given you a few ideas for nutritious and tasty breakfasts that are quick and easy to make. Whether you’re looking for a warm oatmeal cup or a protein-packed energy bar, there’s something here for everyone. Prepare any of these on-the-go breakfast recipes the night before or whip them up quickly in the morning and you’ll be on your way to work with a full stomach and plenty of energy!