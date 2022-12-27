Prepare Your Car for Winter Storms With These Affordable Gadgets
Winter’s here, and it’s bringing with it some strong winds and blizzards. Christmas and New Years is usually the busiest time of the year with people traveling for the holidays to be with their loved ones. This can be an especially difficult time for vehicle owners; you have to worry about snow and ice creating dangerous driving conditions, as well as the potential for damage to the exterior and interior of your car from the cold weather. But don’t worry — with the right tools, you can keep your car safe this winter and ensure it continues providing you with reliable transportation.
Whether you’re dealing with snow, ice, wind, or a combination of these elements, it’s always better to be prepared ahead of time. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top gadgets to keep your vehicles safe this winter. From windshield snow covers to emergency kits, these winterizing essentials will ensure that your car can handle the toughest winter weather with ease.
1. Protecting Your Car
OxGord Windshield Snow Cover: $42.70 (was $44.95)
Helm Side Mirror and Windshield Wiper Covers: $10.99
Motor Trend Heavy Duty Rubber Floor Mats: $30.84 (was $49.95)
2. Removing Ice and Snow
Snow Joe LED Lighted 4-in-1 Snow Broom: $19.99 (was $29.99)
AstroAI Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper: $15.99
Prestone Aerosol Windshield De-Icer: $19.47
3. Preparing for Emergencies
Roadside Assistance Emergency Car Kit: $49.99
Fortem Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor: $23.99 (was $29.99)
Stalwart Heated Electric Car Blanket: $32.99
Energizer Jumper Cables for Car Battery: $19.97