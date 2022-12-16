The Internet-Famous Bartesian Cocktail Machine Is 20% Off

Nothing says Christmas like a festive cocktail. Whether you’re hosting a holiday party or just looking to make the holiday season a little more special, having a few delicious drinks in your repertoire can set the mood.

The holidays are a time of joy and celebration so why not get into the spirit with a cranberry mojito or a hot buttered rum? Whether you’re whipping up classics like eggnog or getting creative with new recipes, having the right tools can make all the difference.

If a traditional mixing set is too complicated for you, there are ways to enjoy cocktails with a touch of a button. We’re talking about the Bartesian cocktail and margarita machine, which is the best investment you’ll ever make for your holiday parties.

Let this clever gadget do all the hosting at your next gathering and wow your guests with endless creations made within minutes. Amazon has a limited-time deal on the cocktail and margarita machine that’ll help you save almost $80. Keep the drinks flowing and save 19% on this celebratory lifesaver!

The automatic cocktail maker of your dreams

Courtesy of Amazon

The all-new cocktail machine makes your favorite drinks at home with the push of a button. Choose from a variety of capsule flavors, including classics like Margaritas and Mojitos, or try something new. With Bartesian, there's no need for a bartender — just you, your friends, and delicious drinks.

It is the perfect addition to any home bar. It offers the convenience of push-button simplicity and an easy-to-clean design, making it a great choice for those who love craft cocktails without the fuss!

The machine allows you to create endless creations with ease — no need to measure or pour. Just insert a capsule into your machine, select your desired strength, and press mix! The system will draw the spirit from the appropriate reservoir and mix your drink in just a few seconds.

This machine comes with master mixologist-approved drink mixes, including margaritas, whiskey sours, and more. The convenience of not having to stock various juices, bitters, syrups, and other ingredients makes it perfect for parties.

For easy maintenance, you will also find an automatic cleaning cycle that runs after each drink is created, as well as a manual cleaning cycle and dishwasher-safe parts.

Let the drinks flow this holiday season

The Bartesian automatic cocktail machine is the perfect way to enjoy craft cocktails at home without any hassle or fuss. It's convenient to use and easy to clean up afterward, so you can enjoy the party without any stress.