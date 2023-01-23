Calling all Crafters: Save up to 50% on Select Cricut Machines and Accessories

Any avid crafter can tell you Cricut machines are a great tool to take your projects to the next level. From intricate designs and pattern cutting to engraving and lettering, the possibilities are endless with a Cricut in your hands. While Cricut machines are normally a bit pricey, they're discounted up to 50% right now!

Whether you’re a scrapbooker, cardmaker, planner addict, or any other type of creative, you won't want to miss out on these crafting deals. Discover the best discounted Cricut products here, so you can start crafting right away.

Cricut Joy Portable DIY Smart Machine: $120.78(was $179.00)

Courtesy of Amazon

Cricut EasyPress 2 Heat Press Machine: $95.99 (was $189.00)

Courtesy of Amazon

Cricut Explore Air 2 DIY Cutting Machine: $169.00 (was $249.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Cricut Ultimate Fine Point Colored Pen Set: $17.39 (was $37.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Precision Craft Vinyl Weeding Tool Set: $8.99 (was $14.99)