Now's Your Chance to Save Over 60% on an Echo Dot

The Echo Dot is one of the most popular smart home devices on the market — and for good reason. Its voice-controlled capabilities make it easy for you to access information, control your music, and control your selected services just by talking to it. Not to mention, it’s compatible with a variety of smart home devices like lights, locks, and more.

Now is your chance to experience the convenience of the Echo Dot for yourself, as Amazon announced an amazing deal for the device earlier this week. For a limited time, you can get the 3rd Gen Echo Dot for just $15 — over 60% off the original price.

Learn more about the Echo Dot's many features, as well as ways to get the most out of your Echo Dot and take advantage of this amazing holiday deal.

The Amazon Echo Dot is a voice-activated speaker and part of Amazon’s Alexa family. By connecting the device to your internet network, you can use Alexa-compatible services and skills to get information or control other smart devices in your home. The Echo Dot features Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Audio Out connections, as well as a built-in microphone, LED light ring, and volume ring that allows users to easily adjust the sound level of their device. The Echo Dot is able to stream music, set timers, make phone calls, and more — all via a simple voice command.

At just $15, the Echo Dot is a fantastic value and offers a great way for users to experience all of Alexa’s features without having to invest in more costly products from Amazon's Alexa family. Don't miss out on this great deal before it ends!