Save up to 60% on Eddie Bauer Sheets and Throw Blankets

Who doesn’t love coming home after a long day, getting cozy under the covers, and snuggling up with a good book? That’s why it’s important to choose the right sheets and blankets for your home. However, finding the perfect bed sheets and throws to give your bed an extra touch of style while also keeping you comfortably warm during the night can be a challenge. But we have good news for you — Eddie Bauer has plenty of options that will meet your style and budget.

Snuggle up in front of the fire in a warm sherpa blanket or add a touch of winter to your bedroom with a flannel bedding set — all while saving up to 60% off. If you’ve been looking for the perfect winter deal to add a cozy touch to your home, then this is it! Uncover the top Eddie Bauer deals on Amazon below and get the warmest blankets for as low as $16.

Cotton Flannel Bedding Set: $41.46 (was $80.00)

Courtesy of Amazon

Reversible Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket: $16.20 (was $40.00)

Courtesy of Amazon

Ultra-Plush Reversible Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket: $19.54 (was $21.72)