Logitech and Razer Slash Prices on Gaming Keyboards, Headsets, and More

If you're in the market for a new gaming keyboard, mouse, or headset, now is definitely the time to pull the trigger. Razer and Logitech are both offering some steep discounts on their best models, so you can save big while stocking up on all the gear you need to play your favorite games.

From high-end keyboards and mice to colorful mouse pads and top-of-the-line headsets, you’ll find everything you need to take your gaming to the next level.

Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset: $89.99 (was $129.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Logitech Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset: $119.99 (was $149.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Razer Huntsman Mini Gaming Keyboard: $89.99 (was $129.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Logitech Hero 25k Lightweight Gaming Mouse: $34.99 (was $69.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Logitech Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: $39.97 (was $49.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Razer Goliathus Chroma Gaming Mouse Pad: $49.99 (was $59.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

CyberpowerPC Xtreme VR Gaming PC: $645.99 (was $1,129.99)