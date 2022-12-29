10 Amazon Gadgets You'll Want to Spend Your Christmas Giftcards On

Christmas may be over, but there are still plenty of opportunities to pick up some good deals — and with all those Amazon gift cards you received over the holidays, there’s no better time to use them than now. Why? Because nothing feels quite as satisfying as shopping without spending any of your own money!

It may seem like a daunting task to shop for gadgets, but it doesn’t have to be. With an endless array of options and products, Amazon has everything you need to make your home comfortable and functional. From kitchen appliances to home décor to tech gadgets, there’s something for everyone, and you can use your Christmas gift cards to get discounts of up to 65%.

Cell Phone Stand with Bluetooth Speaker: $27.99 (was $35.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

iWALK Mini Portable iPhone Charger: $23.39 (was $25.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Portable Home Movie Projector: $89.99 ($199.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

JBL Tune True Wireless Headphones: $49.95 (was $99.95)

Courtesy of Amazon

Waterproof Smart Watch and Activity Tracker: $45.99 (was $62.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker and Item Locator: $24.99

Courtesy of Amazon

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook: $22.40 (was $32.00)

Courtesy of Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: $179.00 (was $274.00)

Courtesy of Amazon

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker with Auto Shut Off: $19.99

Courtesy of Amazon

Secura Electric Wine Opener: $23.02 (was $29.99)