Upgrade Your Home Gym With up to 40% off Treadmills, Rowers, Bikes and More
If you’re looking to improve your home fitness routine and take your workouts to the next level this year, look no further than Amazon’s impressive selection of affordable gym equipment. From treadmills and rowing machines to stair steppers and stationary cycles, now is your chance to save hundreds of dollars on some of the best home equipment on the market.
We’ve chosen these deals with the latest workout trends in mind, so you can be sure that you’re getting the best equipment for your needs. Whether you’re a beginner or advanced, there is something on this list for everyone. Plus, with discounts up to 40% off, you’ll be able to upgrade your home workouts on a budget.
Sunny Health & Fitness Synergy Exercise Bike: $400.48 (was $649.99)
Sunny Health & Fitness Premium Rowing Machine: $344.69 (was $449.99)
Sunny Health & Fitness Slim Walking Pad Treadmill: $295.11 (was $369.00)
Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Stepping Machine: $87.63 (was $129.99)
DeskCycle Under-Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser: $191.20 (was $239.00)