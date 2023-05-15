With Grocery Prices Increasing, Learn How To Make Trader Joe's Pizza Dough at Home

If you’re looking for an easy way to save money on groceries, look no further than Trader Joe’s pizza dough. This dough has been a favorite at TJ’s for years and is one of the most economical and convenient foods to purchase. While you could always pick up the pre-made pizza dough on your next grocery run, making it at home can save you money and allow you to customize it to your taste.

In this post, we’ll share our favorite Trader Joe’s pizza dough recipe with all the instructions on how to make it. We’ll also discuss different ways you can use your Trader Joe’s pizza dough for delicious and affordable meals. By the end of this post, you’ll know everything you need to make Trader Joe’s pizza dough at home and save money on groceries.

Ingredients for Trader Joe’s pizza dough

Flour: The ratio of flour that should be used is 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour and ¾ cup whole wheat flour. Yeast: A packet of yeast should be combined with warm water to activate the yeast before combining it with the other ingredients. Sugar: A teaspoon of sugar will also help activate the yeast. Salt: For flavor, add a teaspoon of salt to the dough. Olive oil: Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil for a moist, flavorful dough.

Steps to make Trader Joe’s pizza dough

Mix all of the dry ingredients in a large bowl until evenly distributed. Then, combine the yeast with warm water in a separate bowl and stir until it’s activated and dissolved. Once the yeast has been fully dissolved, slowly pour the warm water into the bowl with the dry ingredients and mix it gently with a spoon or using a Cuisinart stand mixer. Continue stirring until all ingredients have been completely incorporated into a dough ball.

Transfer the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead it for about eight minutes or until it’s pliable and elastic in texture. You can use your hands for this step or a Cuisinart stand mixer fitted with a dough hook attachment for easy kneading. Grease or spray a large bowl with nonstick cooking spray before adding your dough in and turning it around so that all sides are lightly greased. Cover with plastic wrap and place it in a warm spot, allowing it to rise until doubled in size. This should take about an hour, depending on your room temperature. Once the dough has risen, it’s time to reshape it.

Finally, roll out your dough into either one pizza crust or two smaller pieces depending on how many pizzas you want to make at once. Place on lightly greased pizza pans or baking sheets before adding your favorite topping combinations, then bake at 425-450 degrees Fahrenheit until golden brown around the edges (around 15-20 minutes).

Ways to use Trader Joe’s pizza dough

As mentioned, you can use your favorite combination of vegetables, meats, cheeses and herbs to bake delicious pizzas for dinner or lunch! If you aren’t in the mood for pizza, why not get creative and fill some dough pockets for homemade calzones? Stuff them with whatever ingredients you have for an easy snack!

Want to prepare some tasty appetizers? You can also cut your pizza dough into strips and dust them lightly with garlic powder or parmesan cheese, then bake them and enjoy delicious, crispy garlic bread sticks. Roll out pieces of pizza dough before tying them into knots, then brush them lightly with olive oil or butter before adding garlic powder and/or parmesan cheese; bake for delicious garlic knots. Enjoy each of these treats with marinara sauce or your preferred dip!

Conclusion

Making your own Trader Joe's pizza dough at home can save you money and time in the long run. Not only do you get to customize your own pizza crust, but you also get the satisfaction of knowing you created something delicious and cost-effective. Plus, it's simple and easy to do — you only need a few pantry staples, and you'll be ready to make pizza or dough-based appetizers any time! Try it today and create savory meals for your next family dinner!