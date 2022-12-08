Money may earn a commission when you click on the products and services below. Compensation may determine where and how they appear. This content was created and/or updated by a third party and not by Money's editorial staff.

Save up to 40% on Instant Brand Kitchen Gadgets Before Christmas

Published: Dec 08, 2022 1 min read
Instant coffee maker and milk frother
With Christmas right around the corner, now is the perfect time to stock up on the kitchen gadgets you’ve been wanting. From fancy espresso makers to air fryers, you’ll be able to save up to 40% on one of the most beloved brands: Instant Pot.

We’ve included all kinds of gadgets, from ones that help you make quick and easy meals to ones that let you explore your inner chef. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for someone special, you're sure to find something perfect.

Instant Pod, Espresso, and Coffee Maker: $149.95 (was $171.39)

Instant Milk Frother, Steamer, and Warmer: $31.95 (was $49.99)

Instant Stand Mixer Pro with Digital Interface: $209.95 (was $299.99)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Electric Pressure Cooker: $138.95 (was $199.99)

Instant Vortex Pro Air Fryer and Convection Oven: $109.95 (was $169.99)

