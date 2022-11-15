Save 70% on At-Home Massagers Just in Time to Help With Holiday Stress

With savings up to 70% on a wide variety of at-home massagers, it’s safe to say Amazon’s early Black Friday deals are in full effect. Whether you struggle with back pain, foot aches or migraines, these versatile massage machines will help you relieve muscle pain and get your body back on track. Check out these savings for yourself to save hundreds of dollars on some of the best massagers Amazon has to offer this holiday season.

Stackable coupons mean twice the savings

With three intensity settings and five different massage modes, this Shiatsu foot massager lets you customize your experience to your liking. Its adjustable bar lets you use it on your feet, ankles, or calves while sitting up or laying in bed.

This multi-purpose massager is great for regularly massaging your legs and feet after a long day, but it also assists with plantar fasciitis, swelling, diabetic neuropathy, bone spurs, and other serious foot problems. It comes with an impressive 40% off coupon that can be applied at checkout.

Featuring seven speed levels and a dozen unique massage heads, this deep-tissue massage gun lets you customize the type of massage each muscle in your body gets. Whether you just finished at the gym or need to unwind after a day of sitting at a desk all day, this handheld option is easy to use and quiet enough not to disturb others at the gym or at home.

Customers “absolutely love” this portable massager, with one happy purchaser saying, “I used it to massage the knots in my lower legs from standing long hours and let me tell you… it works wonders.” This deep-tissue massage gun is currently on sale for almost 70% off and offers an additional $20 in savings when you apply the coupon at checkout.

Massaging those hard-to-reach spots on your back can be a difficult challenge. The lightweight Homeedics back massager easily extends to help you thoroughly massage every inch of your back by yourself without losing your grip. It uses two pivoting massage heads, four speed settings, and heat to soothe and relax your muscles for the best possible results.

In addition to reaching over 3,000 pulses per minute, this massager features removable dual heads in both firm and soft options depending on what type of pressure you prefer. To begin massaging your back, shoulders, legs and more, check out this massager from Homeedics while it's available for 10% off.

Standard aches and muscle knots are typically easy to handle with almost any type of massager, but migraines can be a lot harder to soothe. This eye massager uses a built-in heating pad and a highly advanced trigger point massage system to deeply soothe your eyes while also playing music. Whether you use it before bed or throughout the day, this eye massager helps fully relax you and relieve eye strain from staring at screens, being outside and more.

Nearly 4,000 customers have given this headache-relieving eye massager five-star ratings on Amazon, with one satisfied customer calling it a “lifesaver.” They go on to say that “if you struggle with headaches or migraines, give this a try!” Give this temple massager a try for 42% off today and save an extra 12% when you apply the coupon at checkout.

