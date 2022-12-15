Shop These Last-Minute Outdoorsy Gifts For Campers, Hikers and Everything in Between
If you know someone who loves the great outdoors, you know they take their gear and supplies seriously. Christmas is the perfect time to give them something special that’ll make their hiking, camping, and other outdoor adventures much easier and more enjoyable. Whether you’re shopping for a beginner or a seasoned veteran, Amazon has something for everyone.
With deals starting at $16, this list is sure to inspire adventure lovers to spend a cozy night or two under the stars. Not only are these gifts great for outdoor adventurers, but they’re also incredibly practical and thoughtful. From small stocking stuffers to long-lasting camping essentials, these Christmas gift ideas for outdoorsy people will prepare them for their next outdoor adventure — and they’ll think of you every time they use them!
Odoland Camping Cookware Kit:$31.99 (was $34.99)
AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger: $38.99 (was $42.99)
Jolly Green Products Rotating Roasting Sticks: $26.79 (was $32.97)
Coleman Dome Tent with Screen Room: $167.80 (was $229.99)
Simple Modern Water Bottle with Straw Lid: $15.77 (was $21.99)
Thermacell Portable Mosquito Repeller: $32.87 (was $34.99)
Sleepingo Sleeping Pad for Camping: $39.99 (was $49.95)
Legit Camping Hammock: $23.97 (was $39.97)