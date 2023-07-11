Amazon Prime Day 2023: The Best Deals to Shop Right Now

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here and the deals definitely don't disapooint.

Every year, Amazon has incredible deals on a wide range of products, from electronics to kitchenware and beyond —but this year the deals seem better than ever. This year's Prime Day deals include the latest Amazon Fire tablet for 50% off and an iRobot vacuum at one of it's lowest prices of the year.

Prime Day often features sales in luxury beauty and high-end fashion brands, as well as the company's own label of products, such as AmazonBasics, Amazon Essentials, and Wag (among others). Shop now to get discounts on several highly-rated products so you can get a head start on this year’s annual savings.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: $74.99 (was $149.99)

The latest model of the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is here, offering a bright 1080p Full HD display, 12-hour battery, 32 or 64 Gigabyte internal storage, 3 GB RAM, and an ultra-fast octa-core processor for responsive performance. It’s also compatible with Alexa so you can do most things hands-free.

Ray-Ban Blaze Clubmaster Sunglasses: $129.50 (was $185.05)

Ray-Ban Blaze Clubmaster sunglasses feature lightweight steel frames, 100% UV protection, and multiple frame and lens color options. Each pair comes with a case and lens cloth for convenient care. It is rare to find these iconic glasses on sale at this time of year.

Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum: $159.99 (was $199.99)

The Shark Navigator lift-away vacuum includes swivel steering, a HEPA filter, an XL dust cup, a pet power and dusting brush, and a crevice tool. It’s the perfect cleaning solution for pet owners and busy households. It also has an anti-allergen complete seal technology to rid your home of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Luggage: $166.55 (was $389.99)

This Samsonite Omni 2 hardside expandable luggage seat features a scratch-resistant polycarbonate construction with multi-directional, oversized dual-spinner wheels. The carry-on piece also meets air-travel restrictions, saving you time and hassle at the airport. This set is the ultimate companion for easy and comfortable traveling.

Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner: $299.99 (was $419.99)

Cool down in the hot summer months with the Black+Decker 8,000 BTU portable air conditioner, a 3-in-1 AC unit that functions as a dehumidifier and fan. It features top-mounted touch controls and a bright LED display, and can quickly cool a room up to 350 square feet. The AC unit also comes with an easy-to-install window kit and remote control for added convenience.

See our full review of Black+Decker portable air conditioners.

iRobot Roomba i4+ Robot Vacuum: $349.99 (was $599.99)

The iRobot Roomba i4+ is a self-emptying robot vacuum that provides comprehensive cleaning with a powerful three-stage cleaning system. It automatically empties its vacuum bin into an enclosed bag that holds up to 60 days of debris. This robot vacuum also features imprint smart mapping technology so you can direct it to clean any room you want, any time you want.