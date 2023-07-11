When you're making plans for Prime Day, it's important to go in prepared. A huge part of that is knowing which deals will be available — and more importantly, which deals are worth your time and effort. We know it can be overwhelming to wade through the sea of products and discounts, so we've sifted through the best of the best to present you with the ultimate list of 100 Prime Day deals under $100.

These offers provide a wide range of products that can fit any budget. From electronics to clothing to home goods, these deals have something for everyone. Plus, with offers from top brands like Nintendo, Apple, Philips, Lego, and more, you won't have to sacrifice quality this Prime Day. Whether you're shopping for yourself, your friends, or your family, it's never been easier to get what you need.

We did all of the legwork and research so that you don't have to — so read on to discover the 100 hottest Prime Day deals while they’re on sale for less than $100!

Apparel and Health

Wrangler Men's Carpenter Jean, $29.60 (was $49.5)

Wahl Battery Beard and Mustache Trimmer, $22.39 (was $27.99)

Vineyard Vines Men's Polo, $72.25 (was $95)

Van Heusen Men's Dress Shirt, $22 (was $31.43)

NutraCreek Sea Moss Supplement, $8.79 (was $16.99)

UpWest Men's Pull-on Short, $33.60 (was $48)

Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Polo, $23.69 (was $45)

True Classic Tees: Classic Crew T-Shirt, $17.49 (was $24.99)

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Genuine Leather Wallet, $21.99 (was $28)

Timex Men's Easy Reader Stainless Steel 38mm Watch, $37.10 (was $46.2)

Steve Madden Men's Fenta Fashion Sneaker, $46.35 (was $60)

Fossil Men's Automatic Stainless Steel Dress Watch, $71.36 (was $140)

Reef Men's Fanning Bottle Opener Sandal, $36.10 (was $65)

Ray-Ban Rj9506s Metal Aviator Sunglasses, $53.90 (was $77)

PUMA 3-Pack Ribbed Tank Tops, $14.38 (was $28)

Philips Norelco Shaver X5000, $67.96 (was $89.96)

Oakley Men's Oo9449 Square Sunglasses, $91 (was $130)

MARMOT Men’s Lightweight, Waterproof Jacket, $62.99 (was $89.99)

Head & Shoulders Dandruff Shampoo Twin Pack, $13.99 (was $17.84)

GOLDTOE Men's Over-The-Calf Dress Socks, 3-Pairs, $15.53 (was $21)

Gillette SkinGuard Razors for Men, $13.96 (was $19.94)

Gildan Men's Underwear Boxers, Multipack, $32.27 (was $39.99)

Fruit of the Loom Men's Eversoft Cotton T Shirts, $6.19 (was $16.99)

Fossil Men's Brown Leather Belt, $24.01 (was $45)

Dove Men+Care 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner, $20.37 (was $23.97)

Columbia Men's 3-Pack Cotton Boxer Brief, $16.79 (was $22.91)

Home

Honeywell Ceiling Fans, $97.26 (was $139)

Yankee Candle Tumbler Scented Candle, $20.38 (was $30.99)

Sweet Home Collection Patio Chair Cushions, $61.97 (was $89.99)

Sun Zero 100% Blackout Grommet Curtain, $24.68 (was $27.95

Stone Lain 16 Piece Stoneware Round Dinnerware Set, $55.01(was $64.99)

Stella & Chewy's Raw Dog Food, $14.69 (was $20.99)

Variety Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags, $19.99 (was $34.99)

Sleep Innovations Mattress Topper, $97.99 (was $139.99)

SimpliSafe Wireless Smoke Detector, $24.49 (was $34.99)

Signature Design by Ashley Metal Table Lamp, $74.89 (was $106.99)

Shark WV201 WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum, $89.99 (was $129.99)

Serta Heated Waterproof Mattress Pad, $71.40 (was $88.81)

Rugshop Distressed Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $35.97 (was $64.99)

Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers, $29.99 (was $34.99)

Proctor Silex Electric Can Opener, $13.59 (was $16.99)

Polaroid Now+ I-Type Instant Camera, $99.99 (was $149.99)

Mohawk Home Recycled Rubber Door Mat, $17.37 (was $33)

Moen 26100EP Handheld Showerhead, $35.56 (was $50.8)

MAYFAIR Benton Toilet Seat, $30.16 (was $34.99)

Martha Stewart Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $67.99 (was $79.99)

Maples Rugs Contemporary Motif Rug, $25.85 (was $38.99)

Makita XDT131 18V LXT® Cordless Impact Driver, $99 (was $133)

Luna Cooling Weighted Blanket, $52.49 (was $63.74)

Filtrete 16x25x4 AC Furnace Air Filter, $46.71 (was $55.55)

LEVOIT Air Purifier, Core 200S, $89.99 (was $129.99)

Kenmore SM2050 Steam Mop Cleaner, $79.99

Glade Candle Jar, $19.83 (was $26.99)

GE CYNC Indoor Smart Plug with Bluetooth and WiFi, $22.49 (was $29.99)

Frigidaire PureAir Air Conditioner, HVAC, AC Furnace Filters, $37.49 (was $49.99)

First Alert Carbon Monoxide Detector, $45.04 (was $114.99)

EUREKA Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $30.60 (was $33.99)

Eddie Bauer Home Percale Collection Sheet Set, $30.14 (was $69.99)

Casper Essential Pillow for Sleeping, $52 (was $65)

Casper Sleep Silk Pillowcase, $63.20 (was $79)

BLACK+DECKER Garment Steam Iron, $26.30 (was $25.99)

Bissell CleanView Turbo Upright Vacuum, $69.99 (was $79.99)

Kitchen

ZWILLING Knives Steak Knife Set, $49.99 (was $84.99)

T-fal Cookware Set, $77.34 (was $129.99)

Stasher Silicone Reusable Bags, $9.09 (was $12.99)

SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker, $89.99 (was $159.99)

Snapware Airtight Plastic Food Storage Container, $24.64 (was $32.49)

Simple Modern Cocktail Martini Shaker with Jigger Lid Gift Set, $22.94 (was $26.99)

Rachael Ray Baking Sheet Set, $24.49 (was $39.99)

OXO BREW Classic Tea Kettle, $39.95 (was $49.95)

Ninja Air Fryer, $49.99 (was $79.99)

Ninja Professional XL Food Processor, $99.99 (was $119.99)

Mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Make, $44.99 (was $64.99)

Lodge EC1D43PLT Enameled Dutch Oven, $74.99 (was $168)

Lavazza Organic Cold Brew Coffee, $10.15 (was $14.5)

KitchenAid Stainless Steel Dish-Drying Rack, $44.85 (was $71.13)

KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, $15.02 (was $23.61)

KitchenAid Two-Tone Pot Holder 2-Pack Set, $8.44 (was $19.99)

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, $79.99 (was $109.99)

Instant Pressure Cooker, $79.99 (was $129.99)

Instant Milk Frother, $31.99 (was $38.89)

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, $20.99 (was $29.99)

Hamilton Beach Blender for Shakes and Smoothies, $20.99 (was $29.99)

Farberware Professional Kitchen Tools, $7.77 (was $10.99)

Elite Gourmet 4 Qt. Electric Ice Cream Maker, $50.99 (was $69.99)

DASH Chef Series Hand Blender, $47.99 (was $59.99)

COSORI Electric Kettle Temperature Control, $43.19 (was $53.99)

BLACK+DECKER Rotating Waffle Maker, $42.49 (was $49.99)

Outdoor

YETI Rambler 30 oz Insulated Tumbler, $26.60 (was $38)

Wyze Cam Outdoor Starter Bundle, $54.98 (was $79.98)

Sun Bum Original SPF 50 and 70 Sunscreen Face Lotion, $12.39 (was $15.49)

Solo Stove Fire Pits Sticks & Tools, $90.99 (was $129.99)

Scotts Turf Builder Summer Lawn Food, $30.39 (was $37.99)

S'more Adjustable Camping Chair with Armrests, $98.99

Pillow Perfect Outdoor/Indoor Lumbar Pillows, $63.66 (was $149.99)

Neutrogena Sport Face Sunscreen SPF 70+, $7.13 (was $9.59)

Miracle-Gro Expand 'N Gro Potting Soil, $14.99 (was $30.49)

Lithonia Lighting Outdoor LED Security Floodlight, $25.36 (was $32.98)

Igloo Large Insulated Soft Cooler with Wheels, $48.99 (was $69.99)

Greenworks 40V 13" String Trimmer, $59.49 (was $84.99)

Christopher Knight Home Stone Side Table, $23.80 (was $61.74)

Maelstrom Hiking Backpack, $35.99 (was $39.99)

Pet

Zesty Paws Glucosamine Chondroitin for Joint Support, $23.25 (was $37.97)

Wonder Bound Dental Treats for Dogs, $12.39 (was $24.99)

Wag Dog Treats, Chicken and Waffle Bites, $9.04 (was $12.99)

Purina Tidy Cat Litter, $24.98 (was $32.28)

Fancy Feast Purina Limited Ingredient Cat Treats, $13.09 (was $19.95)

PURINA Beggin' Strips, $16.94 (was $21.19)

Petlab Co. Itch Relief Chews, $27.96 (was $39.95)

Owala Pet Bowl, $32.16 (was $28.04)

Blue Buffalo Nudges Grillers Natural Dog Treats, $11.99 (was $16.49)

FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Dogs, $28.69 (was $36.73)

Franklin Tennis Ball Launcher Dog Toy, $92.24 (was $108.52)

Sport

Reebok Men's Workout Plus Sneaker, $48.70 (was $80)

PGA TOUR Men's Stretch Golf Pant, $56 (was $80)

Pflueger President Spincast Reel, $39.99 (was $49.99)

Manduka Yoga Foam Block, $30 (was $40)

JOOLA Table Tennis Net and Post Set, $22.66 (was $39.95)

JOOLA Journey Pickleball Paddle, $41.97 (was $69.95)

Gaiam Yoga Mat, $22.48 (was $39.98)

WILSON Tennis Ball Pick Up Hopper, $27.99 (was $24.99)

THERABAND Professional Resistance Tubing, $33.64 (was $65)

Schwinn Air Center Floor Bike Pump, $21.24 (was $24.99)

RENPHO Percussion Massage Gun, $69.59 (was $169.99)

ProsourceFit Exercise Balance Pad, $20.99 (was $24.99)

ProsourceFit Ankle/Wrist and Arm/Leg Weights, $14.99 (was $21.99)

Peloton Heart Rate Band, $45 (was $90)

Nutricost Whey Protein Isolate, $52.47 (was $113.95)

New Balance Men's 520 Running Shoe, $42.99 (was $64.99)

GoSports Mini Bocce Game Set, $21.24 (was $24.99)

GoSports Large Toppling Tower, $33.99 (was $39.99)

Franklin Sports Outdoor Pickleballs, $83.99 (was $119.99)

Franklin Sports Volleyball/Badminton Sets, $33.99 (was $49.99)

Champion Sports Shuffleboard Set, $74.89 (was $106.99)

Tech

TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug, $22.99 (was $34.99)

Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Noise Cancelling Headphones, $59.99 (was $84.99)

Sony SRS X-Series Wireless Portable-Bluetooth-Speaker, $98 (was $129.99)

Seagate External Hard Drive, $98 (was $99.99)

SanDisk Ultra Luxe USB Flash Drive, $36.99 (was $49.99)

SAMSUNG 15W Wireless Fast Charging Pad, $35.99 (was $59.99)

Philips LED Dimmable Warm Glow Light Bulb, $31.97 (was $39.96)

Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit, $89.99 (was $108.2)

Panasonic Portable AM / FM Radio, $24.99 (was $29.99)

Panasonic Electric Shaver for Men, $79.99 (was $104.99)

Logitech MK335 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse, $29.99 (was $34.99)

Logitech Silent Bluetooth Mouse, $9.99 (was $14.99)

Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro Wireless Instant Camera, $95.98 (was $176)

Kensington Magnetic Privacy Screen Filter, $39.67 (was $49.99)

JBL Tune 660NC: Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $59.95 (was $99.95)

Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, $69.99 (was $119.99)

Google Pixel Buds A-Series - Wireless Earbuds, $59 (was $99)

Google Nest Security Cam, $69.99 (was $99.99)

Anker Charging Station (100W), $62.99 (was $99.99)

Anker Power Strip Surge Protector with USB, $19.99 (was $29.99)

Travel