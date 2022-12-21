Save up to 60% on the Best Tech of 2022

We saw a lot of our favorite gadgets simply get better this past year. From improved camera quality and security in smartphones to a host of new features in smartwatches, technology has played a significant role in improving our daily lives, now more than ever. So why not rewind and recap the past year through the lens of the latest and greatest tech gadgets released in 2022.

After reviewing the past year, we compiled a comprehensive list of the most notable releases — many of which also happen to be on sale. In fact, you can save over 60% off the regular price on some of the hottest gizmos including smartphones, laptops, headphones, tablets, and more. So if you missed out on any of these hot-ticket items, now's the time to buy. With prices starting at $75, we’ve got tech gadgets for everyone and every budget.

Best Headphones

Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $348.00 (was $399.99)

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones: $249.00 (was $329.00)

Best Earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): $199.99 (was $249.00)

Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds: $79.99 (was $119.99)

Best Smartwatches

Apple Watch Series 8: $369.00 (was $399.00)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $237 (was $279.99)

Best Laptops

2022 Apple MacBook Air: $1,049.00 (was $1,199.00)

Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3: $384.98 (was $959.00)

Best Tablets

2022 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro: $729 (was $799)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $599.99 (was $899.99)

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: $74.99 (was $119.99)