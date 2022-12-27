Shop the 10 Products TikTok Loved Most in 2022

2022 is just about over and what a year it was! Each year brings about tons of new products, and TikTok has exposed us to a plethora of innovative and unique products we couldn't have found otherwise. From shoes to egg cookers, TikTok influencers have been the go-to source for products that are trending, useful, and worth investing in.

In this post, we’ll be sharing the top products that TikTok influencers have been promoting this year. We’ve done extensive research to find the most sought-after products and have included a variety of options that are sure to please everyone. So, if you’re looking for a great gift or something to add to your own collection, we’ve got you covered. Read on to find out which products made the cut this year.

Bronax Cloud Slippers: $23.99 (was $35.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Pavoi 14K Gold Chunky Open Hoops: $13.95 (was $39.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Suprus Lighter Electric Lighter: $13.99

Courtesy of Amazon

Twone White Cloud Magnetic Key Holder: $7.98 (was $9.98)

Courtesy of Amazon

Yueshico Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer: $12.37

Courtesy of Amazon

Lily's Home Silicone Ice Stick Cube Trays: $13.99 (was $14.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker: $19.99

Courtesy of Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel:$6.99 (was $11.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover: $28.44 w/ coupon (was $31.95)

Courtesy of Amazon

MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle: $16.09 (was $32.99)