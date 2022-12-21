Last-Minute Gifts for Toddlers Are up to 60% Off Right Now

Toddlers are hard to shop for, especially when you’re running out of time. Right now, Amazon slashed prices by 60% on the top toys for toddlers. From splurge-worthy play kitchens to bubble-blowing lawnmowers, you'll have no problem finding the perfect thing to bring a smile to your child’s face.

Whether you’re looking to spend $10 or splurge a bit, we’ve got you covered. Read on to discover the best deals on last-minute gifts for toddlers. We’ve selected a range of gifts that are perfect for toddlers and within varying price ranges, so you’re sure to find something that you can afford. From toys and games to plush tot-sized furniture, these gifts are sure to keep them entertained for hours.

Baby Shark's Big Show! Bath Toy Bundle: $20.49 (was $23.11)

LeapFrog Blue's Clues and You! Bundle: $17.99 (was $34.99)

Battat – Big Red Barn – Animal Farm Playset: $17.49 (was $24.99)

Paw Patrol Dino Rescue Rocky’s Deluxe Rev Up Vehicle: $12.49 (was $17.99)

KidKraft Wooden Farm to Table Play Kitchen: $102.49 (was $145.90)

Little Kids Fubbles No Spill Bubble Lawn Mower: $10.49 (was $12.88)

Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Snappy Turtle Lawn Mower: $17.99 (was $44.99)

Soft Landing Premium Toddler Lounge Chair: $34.99 (was $69.99)

Soft Landing Sofa Seat & Transformable Fold-Out Lounger: $58.49 (was $74.99)

Disney Holiday Minnie Mouse Large 22-Inch Plush: $18.99 (was $21.99)