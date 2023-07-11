The Best Tech Deals for Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to score some amazing deals on all the latest tech. Whether you’re looking for a new tablet or a new HD TV, this is the perfect time to save money and get the gadgets you’ve been dreaming of. You can find sales on the name brands you know and love, like Apple, Samsung, Beats, and much more.

We’ll be breaking down these deals on the latest innovative tech and highlighting each item’s best features so you can decide which gadgets are right for you. With all of these amazing products on sale, it's time to shop smart and upgrade your tech setup this Prime Day!

Beats Studio Wireless Earbuds: $89.99 (was $149.95)

Enjoy powerful, balanced sound with the Beats Studio Buds. These true wireless, noise-canceling earbuds feature ANC and transparency modes, a built-in mic for voice assistant interaction, up to 8 hours of listening time, water and sweat resistance, and Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts. Plus, they look amazing with a variety of colors to choose from.

Canon Ivy CLIQ+2 Instant Camera: $127.40 (was $149.99)

Capture, customize, and print your favorite moments with the Canon Ivy CLIQ+2 instant camera printer. It’s perfect for creating smudge-free, water-resistant, and tear-resistant prints thanks. It has a pocket-size portable design and features like an 8-LED ring light and Bluetooth to connect to compatible devices. It’s a true blast from the past with many modern upgrades.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $89.99 (was $129.00)

Experience effortless setup and superior sound with the 2nd Generation Apple AirPods, featuring over 24 hours of battery life, quick access to Siri, in-ear detection, and audio-sharing capabilities so you can listen to music with a friend.

Samsung The Frame 55-Inch TV: $987.99 (was $1,497.99)

This Samsung 55-Inch smart TV offers Quantum HDR, an anti-reflection matte display, and built-in Alexa features, making it a perfect choice for your home entertainment needs. Plus, it includes a mount so you don’t have to purchase one separately.

Apple Smart Watch Series 8: $279.00 (was $399.00)

The Apple Series 8 smartwatch provides advanced sensors, innovative safety features, advanced health features, compatibility with Apple devices and services, incredible durability, and powerful fitness tracking. It’s perfect for helping you to tackle whatever you love to do!

Samsung Galaxy Tablet A8: $179.99 (was $329.99)

Discover the ideal tablet for your family with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. It comes with a large LCD screen, powerful performance, a long-lasting battery, and the Galaxy ecosystem experience. You can also access Samsung Kids for access to a library of fun games, books, and videos.

iWalk Small Portable Charger: $20.99 (was $29.99)

Charge your iPhone with the sleek and stylish iWalk portable charger, an ultra-compact power bank that features an upgraded, built-in lightning cable that supports thicker cases, and a capacity big enough to fully charge any modern phone. It’s a must-have for traveling.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: $59.00 (was $99.00)

Experience immersive sound quality from the Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds. They feature a flush-to-ear design, three ear tip sizes, and a stabilizer arc for amazing sound and secure fit. They’re the best companion for listening to music on the go.

Smonet 1080P HD Projector: $89.99 (was $219.99)

Enjoy home entertainment on a 200-inch projection with the Smonet HD home projector. It has a range of features including 1080P HD native resolution, 7500 lumens brightness, a built-in speaker, and HDMI/VGA/USB/AV/3.5mm audio compatibility.

JBL Soundbar & Subwoofer: $319.95 (was $599.95)

Get the JBL Bar 5.1, a 550W soundbar with a wireless subwoofer, built-in Chromecast, Airplay2, and Bluetooth. It also has JBL surround sound for an immersive experience and a 4K pass-through with Dolby Vision. You’ve never heard sounds quite like this before.