10 Internet-Trending Gifts That Are Surprisingly Useful

It's that time of the year again: the Christmas shopping season is upon us! With the holiday season fast approaching, it’s time to start shopping for the perfect gifts for your loved ones. We all want to be great at giving presents. After all, nothing compares to the feeling of accomplishment when you watch someone open a gift you picked out for them, and their face lights up with joy. But finding something that isn’t just another run-of-the-mill last-minute gift is easier said than done. Let’s face it: they don’t need another photo frame or a pair of socks.

So how do you come up with cool Christmas gift ideas to blow everyone’s socks off (quite literally)? Well, we’re letting the people decide. We’ve scoured the internet for the trendiest Christmas gifts and these are the top 10 picks buyers swear by. Some of these items are seriously cool so check them out below!

Lightweight Knit Throw Blanket: $29.99 (was $49.99)

Rechargeable USB Electric Lighter: $13.99 (was $14.99)

Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock: $49.98 (was $59.99)

Women’s Heatless Hair Curlers: $9.99

Toothbrush Holder Wall Mounted:$17.79

Sauberkugel The Clean Ball: $14.99

Bissell Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner: $123.59

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker: $16.99 (was $19.99)

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: $34.99 (was $39.99)

Yonanas Frozen Fruit Soft Serve Maker: $39.32 (was $49.99)