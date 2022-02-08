Productivity Meets Comfort: Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts Your Loved One Who WFH
With Valentine's Day right around the corner, many of us are searching for unique and thoughtful gifts to give our loved ones this year. Finding something they really need and can benefit from year-round is a surefire way to show them how much you care. This heartfelt holiday is the perfect opportunity to give your WFH hero a gift that makes their home office feel cozier and more organized.
From comfy seat cushions to mug warmers and laptop stands, these are the must-have items that every work-from-home pro needs to stay focused and enhance productivity without sacrificing comfort. They're sure to be appreciated long after Valentine's Day is over and remind your loved one how much you care about them.
ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion: $35.16 (was $59.95)
Coffee Mug Warmer: $27.99 (was $30.99)
Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook: $21.57 (was $34.00)
Soundance Laptop Stand:$20.64 (was $39.99)
TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses: $11.99 (was $20.99)
6 Pack Blue Key World Cable Clips: $7.97 (was $13.98)
OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner: $11.95
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel: $6.99 (was $11.99)
FlexiSpot Desk Bike Chair: $399.99 (was $499.99)