Enjoy Flavorful Coffee With the Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers

Whether you're a coffee connoisseur or an occasional java drinker, you've probably heard all the hype about cold brew. Cold brew is typically made using a small amount of coarsely ground coffee that's then steeped in room-temperature water for at least twelve hours, with the result being a smooth, sweet beverage that's perfect for summertime sipping. While the process itself isn't difficult, it requires specialized equipment — notably, a cold brew coffee maker. Although these coffee makers seem simple, buying them can be a bit confusing, which is why we’ve curated a list of the top-rated cold brew coffee markers of 2023. Each one of our picks can help you make delicious, perfect-tasting cold brew every time you’re craving it.

Best Overall: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Most Durable: Primula Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Highest Quality: Ovalware Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Dishwasher-safe: Bodum Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Budget-friendly: Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Comparing the Top-rated Cold Brew Coffee Makers of 2023

Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker — Best Overall

List Price: $27.99 - $37.99

The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the perfect way to get the most out of your coffee grounds. It boasts a long-lasting, BPA-free Tritan pitcher and an integrated mesh filter that helps prevent grit from entering your cup. All you have to do is add your favorite coarse-ground coffee to the removable fine-mesh filter, pour some water and transfer it to the pitcher; around 24 hours later, you'll have four servings of smooth, delicious cold brew that’s ready to enjoy!

Unlike other cold brew coffee makers, this one has an airtight seal that helps retain maximum flavor, while its ergonomically designed handle makes it easy to pour without straining your wrist. With all these amazing features, this cold brew coffee maker is our top pick.

Pros

Pitcher is made from BPA-free material

Ergonomic grip for increased comfort

Available in multiple sizes and finishes

Cons

Lid isn’t very durable

Long brew time

Primula Cold Brew Coffee Maker — Most Durable

List Price: $17.99 - $21.39

If you're looking for a cold brew coffee maker that's durable, convenient, efficient and stylish, look no further than the Primula Cold Brew Coffee Maker. It features a glass carafe encased in plastic for extra durability, and with its unique cold brew extraction process, you can prepare your beverage with all the flavors of traditional cold brew but none of the bitterness.

Boasting a streamlined design, this coffee maker is easy to store and take on the go, fitting most refrigerators for convenient access. The leak-free seal ensures that your cold brew stays fresh and delicious until the last drop, and cleanup is a breeze thanks to the fact that it’s dishwasher-safe and comes with a removable filter.

Pros

Unique brewing process for optimal extraction

Can be refrigerated for two weeks

Available in a range of colors

Cons

Its design isn’t very aesthetically pleasing

Its glass is fragile

Ovalware Cold Brew Coffee Maker — Highest Quality

List Price: $35.99 - $39.99

With this Ovalware Cold Brew Coffee Maker, you can forget about the hassles of making coffee; simply add your grounds and water, let it brew for 12 hours and enjoy the taste of some delicious cold brew. Made with borosilicate glass, this coffee maker is one of the most durable models on the market, and it features an 18/8 rust-free laser cut filter to make sure that every drop of your cold brew is crystal-clear and free from acidity and bitterness.

This cold brew coffee maker comes with a shock-resistant wave-cushion base that makes it easy to brew your beverage without making a mess. Thanks to its airtight design, you can rest assured knowing that every cup will be as fresh as the first, and you can even steep loose tea leaves inside for some refreshing iced tea on a hot summer day.

Pros

Sleek, durable design

Airtight silicone lid for maximum freshness

Cushioned bottom offers increased stability

Cons

Doesn’t properly filter coarse grounds

Lid isn’t airtight

List Price: $20.00 - $35.75

If you're looking for a coffee maker that's easy to use and makes delicious cold brew, look no further than the Bodum Cold Brew Coffee Maker. Its BPA-free construction and innovative lid-locking system allow you to extract coffee from beans at your own pace, delivering rich, full-bodied coffee without any bitter flavor.

This cold brew coffee maker features a wide, ergonomically designed handle and a drip-free spout that makes it easy to pour your drink without making a mess. Unlike other cold brew coffee makers, this one comes equipped with an additional lid, making it easy to store the rest of your coffee in the fridge. To top it all off, this coffee maker is also dishwasher-safe.

Pros

Sturdy design for increased stability

Wide handle offers a better grip

Comes with two different lids

Available in several color options

Cons

Doesn’t have a water level indicator

Doesn't filter coffee grounds well

List Price: $14.62 - $39.03

The Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker is a great way to get your daily caffeine fix without breaking the bank. Its thick borosilicate glass is made to last, allowing you to enjoy smooth, delicious cold brew each and every day. Its precision-cut filters will help ensure your coffee is as grit-free as possible, while its tight-fitting lid and silicone seal make it easy to store in the fridge.

Designed with a nonslip base, this cold brew coffee maker is extra stable, and you can place it pretty much anywhere without having to worry about it sliding around. Unlike other complicated cold brew coffee makers, this one is easy to use: just add coffee grounds and hot water to the carafe, then let it soak in the fridge overnight or for at least 12 hours at room temperature. After that, pour it into your cup and enjoy!

Pros

Features a measurement indicator

Dual silicone-ring lid for increased freshness

Wide, non-slip base for better stability

Can brew four cups in one go

Cons

Difficult to clean

Relatively weak brew

Buyer’s Guide to Finding a Cold Brew Coffee Maker

When the temperature starts rising during the peak of summer, a hot cup of coffee simply won’t cut it. Cold brew coffee is a wonderful alternative to traditional coffee that’s surprisingly easy to make, but making cold brew is more than just putting ice cubes in your daily cup of joe. If you have the right machine, preparing cold brew at home is more convenient than going to a cafe, so check out this buying guide to help you choose a high-quality cold brew coffee maker in 2023.

Factors to consider when buying a cold brew coffee maker

Size

While cold brew coffee makers come in different sizes and designs, the most common option you’ll find is a 1-liter capacity. If you often host parties, make coffee for your family or simply want to stock up for the week ahead, it’s a good idea to go for a cold brew coffee maker with a greater capacity. You should also keep in mind that you need less brewed coffee for a single serving, as the final product is usually pretty strong. Consider the space available in your fridge and on your counter when determining whether or not a large cold brew coffee maker will fit.

Time

If you’re excited to make cafe-style cold coffee at home, keep in mind that cold brew takes a while to soak: it will require at least 24 hours to make a powerful, tasty coffee concentrate. While making cold brew at home requires a lot of effort and considerable preparation, it will last for about a week if you store it properly.

Supplies

You’ll need to grind coffee beans to make a proper DIY cold brew, which means you’ll need a coffee grinder. To make things easier on yourself, opt for a cold brew coffee maker that comes with a grinder to help you achieve a more flavorful — not to mention a more convenient — cup of coffee. You’ll also need the coffee beans themselves and filters!

Features to look for in a cold brew coffee maker

Material

Cold brew coffee makers are available in both glass and plastic designs. Both are great, but plastic is more durable as it doesn’t crack or shatter easily if you accidentally drop it. If you want a plastic model but are worried about chemicals leaking into your brew, choose a cold brew coffee maker that’s made using BPA-free plastic.

Filter

There are two types of filters available when it comes to cold brew coffee makers: mesh and paper. Mesh filters (the most common option) are either made of stainless steel or durable plastic. If you’re using a mesh filter, it must be small enough to keep particles out of your brew while still allowing the coffee grounds to soak properly. Paper filters, on the other hand, require more frequent replacement and are easier to clean.

Maintenance

No matter which model of cold brew coffee maker you have, you should always make sure to follow its care instructions. Even if your appliance says it’s dishwasher-safe, there’s a chance that not all of its parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher, so read the user manual to find out which parts are dishwasher-safe to avoid any damage.

Spout

You should always check to see how the spout is constructed on the cold brew coffee maker you’re thinking of buying. A high-quality spout must allow the liquid to flow smoothly while also being airtight after closing the lid.

Design

Cold brew coffee makers come in a variety of designs, ranging from sleek, stainless steel pots that fit in the fridge to exquisite carafes that are ideal for serving guests. You can easily find a high-quality cold brew coffee maker that matches your kitchen’s overall aesthetic from the many options currently on the market.

Automatic

If you don’t want to or don’t know how to manually brew your cold brew, you can get an automatic cold brew coffee maker. You can use most automatic models just like you would a normal coffee maker, but keep in mind that automatic versions are a little more expensive.

How to make cold brew coffee

Crush the coffee beans

The first step to making cold brew is to choose either medium or dark-roast coffee beans; don’t compromise on quality, as this affects the coffee's taste. For the tastiest cold brew, crush the beans just before soaking.

Put the grounds in the filter

No matter which type of coffee beans you’re using, find the right coffee-to-water ratio. Your cold brew coffee maker should include instructions for achieving the proper coffee-to-water ratio for a perfect cup of joe.

Pour in some hot water

The taste of coffee varies depending on the water temperature, and you can find out what suits your taste by experimenting a little.

Enjoy your coffee

Remove the concentrate from the filter. What you’re left with will be quite strong, but if you don't want to use milk, you can dilute your cold brew with ice water or ice cubes.

People Also Asked

Q: Can I make tea with my cold brew coffee maker?

A: The filter on your cold brew coffee maker will most likely work with loose tea leaves. To prevent the tea from tasting unpleasant, you’ll need to change the soaking duration. To eliminate any flavor carry-over, make sure to properly clean the filter after use.

Q: When using a cold brew coffee maker, how precisely should I grind coffee beans?

A: A fine grind provides flavor absorption while also preventing particles from passing through the filter and into the water. If you see remains at the bottom of your cold brew pitcher, you’re crushing the beans too finely.

Q: Can I use pre-ground beans in a cold brew coffee maker?

A: Because instant coffee quickly loses flavor once you open it, you’ll have to use it right away. If you use freshly crushed beans, though, your cold brew will taste better for longer, and it’ll smell good, too.

Q: Is cold brew stronger than coffee?

A: Yes, by nature, cold brew is more concentrated than regular coffee. This also means it has more caffeine, so you’ll want to be careful with how much cold brew you drink compared to how much regular coffee you normally drink if you’re not diluting it with water or ice. People typically dilute it, though, as many don’t enjoy the strong taste of straight cold brew.

Q: Do you need special coffee grounds for cold brew?

A: No, regular coffee grounds will do. Thanks to their low acidity, medium and dark roast coffee beans tend to be optimal for tasty cold brew, but any kind of beans will work. It ultimately comes down to personal preference as to the kind of roast you want, though.

