Founded in 1971 to provide degree options for working adults, this public university in Minnesota is still known today for enrolling an older, more diverse student population.

The university’s mission statement says it aims to provide a “student-centered education in an inclusive, anti-racist, and supportive learning environment.” Students over 25 comprise about 60% of undergraduates, and nearly a third of students are Black and 16% are Asian. (The campus is actually recognized by the federal government as an Asian American and Native American Pacific -Islander Serving Institution.)

Degree programs with a clear and immediate career path are popular here. Business is by far the largest, but nursing and computer science are common as well. So is the university’s individualized studies program, through which students can design their own bachelor’s degree.

About 63% of students graduate within six years, a rate that’s 20% higher than predicted based on the students enrolled, according to Money’s calculations.