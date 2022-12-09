Fossil, Anne Klein, Citizen and More: Enjoy Discounts up to 70% on Amazon's Top Watches
It’s almost Christmas time, which means it’s time to start your holiday shopping! With so many people on your list, it can be daunting to find the right gift for everyone. But don’t worry – Amazon has you covered. They’re offering 70% off on some of their most stylish watches, so you can find the perfect one without breaking the bank.
Whether you’re looking for a luxurious timepiece for a special someone, an everyday watch with a simple design, or something in between, you’ll find it among the discounts. We’ve chosen watches of all styles, so you can give everyone on your list the perfect gift this year. Plus, with almost 70% off the regular price, now is the perfect time to get your holiday shopping done.
Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch: $20.78 (Was $65.00)
Anne Klein Women's Resin Bangle Watch: $28.23 (Was $65.00)
Anne Klein Women's Two-Tone Bracelet Watch: $25.75 (Was $55.00)
Anne Klein Women's Diamond Dial Bracelet Watch: $22.43 (Was $75.00)
Nine West Women's Crystal-Accented Bracelet Watch: $16.70 (Was $36.75)
Citizen Eco-Drive Corso Men’s Watch: $164.57 (Was $250.00)
Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Promaster Air Nighthawk Pilot Watch: $211.61 (Was $395.00)
Bulova Men's Classic Quartz Black Leather Strap Watch: $154.94 (Was $250.00)
Fossil Men's Copeland Quartz Watch: $48.00 (Was $120.00)
Timex Men's Southview 41mm Watch: $38.67
