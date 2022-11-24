Cancel That Gym Membership: Save up to 50% on Home Gym Equipment From Bowflex and Schwinn

Monthly memberships are inexpensive and over time those monthly fees add up. The average cost of a gym membership is $50 each month after taxes and annual fees. That doesn’t include the cost of gas and the time it takes you to commute to the gym every day. When you examine the different costs of frequenting the gym and compare them to the benefits of working out at home, you’ll see that it pays in more ways than one to have a nice set of gym equipment.

This Black Friday is the perfect time to update your home gym or change your fitness routine for the better by creating a space to work out at home. You can save nearly 50% on a state-of-the-art treadmill from Bowflex or over 30% on a Schwinn stationary cycle that will keep you active for years to come.

Save big on these health-promoting upgrades

Courtesy of Amazon

Biking improves cardiovascular health, increases stamina, and builds muscle in your core and legs. It’s the perfect low-impact exercise for raising your heart rate and burning calories, and this Schwinn stationary bike is a great way to get an engaging cycling workout in your own living room. It's compatible with popular cycling apps like Peloton and Zwift, and it includes a 1-year membership to JRNY upon purchase, allowing you to explore over 50 different routes from around the world in real time.

The various available apps and landscapes appear on the full-color LCD console monitor that also displays your heart rate, speed, time distance, and calories burned. With 100 micro-adjustable resistance levels, it's the perfect cycle for any level of rider. It also makes a great gift for fitness enthusiasts of all skill levels and it’s on sale for over 30% off this week.

Courtesy of Amazon

The human body was designed for running, so it’s no surprise that a quick jog every day will keep you in good health. The Bowflex T10 treadmill makes it possible to enjoy a tailor-fit jog without touching rubber to the road. It has fully adjustable incline and speed settings as well as a padded running surface to reduce the impact on your knees. It even has powerful Bluetooth speakers, so you can jam out to your favorite song while you run.

This treadmill includes a 1-Year membership to JRNY as well, which means that it will give you customized coaching based on your recorded performance and goals. The 10-inch HD console even allows you to watch your favorite streaming service while you run. Save almost 50% on this treadmill this week and start running smarter and safer.

Courtesy of Amazon

Sometimes simple equipment is all you need. With a set of adjustable dumbbells from Bowflex, you can perform a wide range of different exercises, working almost every muscle group in the body. This high-tech weight set fits a whole set of dumbbells into the same space one 50-pound dumbbell would usually take up, so they’re perfect for any space. It’s easy to adjust the weight you’re lifting in small increments, making these weights ideal for improving over time. Save almost 40% on this dumbbell set and keep one at home and one at the office.

Courtesy of Amazon

With this simple piece of equipment, you can turn any door into a home gym. This resistance band kit comes with an anchor that wraps around the door, providing you with multiple places to anchor resistance bands. It comes with five different bands ranging from 10lbs to 50lbs in resistance, as well as padded ergonomic handles that all fit neatly into one portable bag. The various heights of the anchors make it possible to work everything from your calves to your shoulders, making this portable set of straps an all-in-one home gym.

Courtesy of Amazon

Crunches, sit-ups, and planks work fine, but none of them work the core muscles quite like an ab roller. The full range of motion and intense stretch you achieve while using an ab wheel works every muscle in your abdomen while increasing your balance. You can choose your level of challenge with an ab wheel by controlling how far you extend your body and whether you start on your knees or feet, making this ideal equipment regardless of where you are on your fitness journey.

It fits in any backpack or gym bag, so it’s perfect for bringing along on vacations or taking to the office. This ultra-wide roller makes it easier to balance, so it’s great for beginners while still presenting a challenge to anyone who wants to attempt a full extension.

The keys to home fitness

The average gym-goer spends around $600 every year on gym fees alone (not including gas and trendy gym outfits). Quality gym equipment that lasts for years will quickly pay for itself, and it will also save you from sitting in traffic, showering in the locker room, and stressing about how you look at the gym. Don't miss out on these amazing early Black Friday deals that’ll help you master your fitness goals at home.

Money may earn a commission when you click on the products and services below. Compensation may determine where and how they appear. This content was created by a third party and not by Money.