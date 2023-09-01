Home Generator Cost: 5 Reasons You Should Invest in a Home Generator

A home generator is an important investment that can secure your family's safety and comfort even during an unexpected power loss. Whether it’s a weather-induced power outage or a sudden electric current surge, a home generator can handle all your basic needs. Although it may seem like an expensive investment, home generators are a great way to protect your family and property from any electrical mishaps and provide essential power during emergencies.

In this post, we’ll talk about the different types of home generators, their average cost, and why you should consider investing in a home generator. We’ll include reviews of the best home generator models of 2022, so you can make the right decision for your home.

Overview of home generators

A home generator is a system that produces electricity and serves as backup power for your home when the primary power source fails. It runs on gasoline or diesel fuel and has an AC current similar to the electric supply provided by an electric utility company. Home generators typically range from 6,000 watts to as high as 17,500 watts depending on the unit size needed for your home.

5 reasons you should invest in a home generator

1. Security and safety

A generator at home will provide you and your family security and safety in unexpected power outages. Knowing an alternate energy source is available gives you added assurance when there’s a storm or any other unforeseen power issue.

2. Convenience

A home generator can provide convenience during an extended outage by allowing you to keep your refrigerator running, watch TV, check emails, or use any other electronic devices you might need.

3. Comfort

If you’re in an area that experiences frequent power outages, having a home generator will ensure your family remains comfortable and warm during the blackout periods. Without one, you may be subject to hot or cold temperatures depending on the season.

4. Value for your investment

While a home generator may seem expensive at first, it is likely to pay for itself in a matter of years due to its overall value — especially for households with children or seniors susceptible to extreme cold or hot temperatures. Additionally, if you plan on staying in your current home long-term, a generator can increase its value when you sell it.

5. Cost savings

While it is important to consider the upfront cost of buying and installing a home generator, don’t forget to factor in the amount of money you could save over time due to not having to replace items damaged from power surges or being able to work from home because your electronics are still functioning even during a blackout.

The financial investment in home generators

Suppose you’re calculating the cost of investing in a home generator. In that case, you should consider the equipment, installation, fuel cost, periodic maintenance fees, and any additional fees associated with registering it with your county or state government. On average, a 6,000-watt home generator costs approximately $3,000 for the model and $1,500 for installation. Additionally, if your home is large, you may need to upgrade to a larger capacity generator that uses more fuel and requires more maintenance.

However, although an upfront cost is associated with buying a home generator, it can save money on electricity bills over time. For example, if your family only needs to use the home generator once or twice a year during storms or power outages, you can still benefit by turning off certain appliances that would usually be left running if the primary power source was still running.

Peace of mind in emergency situations

One of the primary values of owning a home generator is peace of mind knowing that if the power goes out due to a storm or other emergency, you can keep essential appliances running until you can restore service. Home generators are particularly valuable if they have automatic transfer switches that detect when you lose main power. They automatically switch on your generator to restore electricity within 10 seconds, so you won’t have to start it up manually during emergencies.

Convenience of home generators

Home generators also offer convenience since they can be used for activities such as camping trips or tailgating parties when you’re away from an electrical source that can provide power for devices such as laptops or phone chargers. Furthermore, with portable generators available in various wattages, you’ll be able to find one with enough wattage to meet whatever need you have while being small enough to fit in your vehicle or carry with you wherever you go.

Quality of home generators

The quality of home generators varies depending on brand and individual review ratings. However, with proper maintenance and care, most will last at least ten years before needing replacement parts or repairs. To get the most out of your investment, it is essential to look for features such as digital monitoring systems and circuit breakers for added safety as well as durable materials such as corrosion-resistant stainless steel casing, which will help ensure that every component works appropriately so your generator runs smoothly and efficiently for years to come.

Having reliable power in a household is essential; investing in a home generator is one of the best decisions you can make for your family and property. Home generators provide peace of mind in emergency situations, convenience, and financial savings on electricity bills. You can get more than ten years out of a reliable home generator with proper maintenance and care.

Conclusion

Investing in a home generator is worth every penny if you want an uninterrupted power supply. It’s an investment that will equip your family with safety, comfort, and convenience during an emergency or power outage. With various models available today, you can easily find one that meets your budget needs while still providing you with the power and reliability you need. So, if you want to make a smart financial choice to secure your family’s safety and comfort, a home generator is perfect.