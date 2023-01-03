How To Make Coffee Without a Coffee Maker

As a coffee lover, your biggest nightmare is probably waking up with tired eyes to find out that your coffee maker isn’t working. While many people turn to instant coffee in such a situation, a true coffee fanatic will always prefer a perfectly brewed cup of joe. No matter which category you belong to, here are four amazing ways to get you caffeinated without a coffee machine.

Some Classic Ways To Make Coffee

Brew up on a stovetop

If you prefer making your coffee the traditional way, brewing up coffee grounds on the stovetop will be your go-to choice when your coffee maker is out of order. This method is also useful when there’s no power in your house or if you’re on an outdoor adventure (if you have a portable stovetop). Here’s how to make coffee on a stovetop:

Take six ounces of water per serving and pour it into a kettle or saucepan. Put it on the stovetop over medium-high heat

Add 1 tablespoon of coffee per serving to the boiling water and add sugar (if you want)

Give this mixture a good boil for at least two minutes, stirring it occasionally

Remove the kettle or pan from the heat and let it sit for four to five minutes

Pour the coffee carefully into your cup while straining the grounds

If you want, add sugar or cream and enjoy your perfectly brewed cup of joe

Make Turkish coffee

Similar to the stovetop coffee recipe but a little more involved, this method of making coffee gives you a strong, frothy brew. Although this isn’t a fully traditional method for Turkish coffee, it’s a perfect way to get a really deep brew with some grinds in the cup.

Take six ounces of water per serving and pour it into a kettle or saucepan. Put it over low heat to slightly warm

Add a tablespoon of coffee per serving. Keep the pan on the stovetop until the water comes to a boil

Remove it from the heat when the water starts to boil. Skim off the foam and pour it into your cup

Place the pan on the heat again. Remove it from the heat when it gets near boiling

Pour half of the coffee into your cup and place the pan on the stovetop once more

Let it boil for 15 seconds and pour the entire mixture into your coffee cup without straining

Use a faux French press

If you don’t have a French press and want to get the same great taste, you can brew your coffee using a mug, bowl, and spoon. Here’s how to make coffee with a faux French press:

Boil water in a kettle or saucepan on the burner or stove

Add one tablespoon of coffee grinds per serving in a bowl. Pour a few drops of boiling water to saturate the grounds

Use a spoon to press the coffee grinds and pour the remaining water. You’ll need six ounces of water per serving to make the perfect mixture

Pour this mixture into your coffee cup, press it down with the spoon, and add sugar if desired

Then, fill your cup with hot water and enjoy your coffee

DIY coffee bag

If you don’t like your coffee tasting bitter, you can stock up on coffee filters for this method.

Start by laying a coffee filter on the counter. Add two tablespoons of coffee per serving and tie the filter, bringing the ends together to make a tea bag-like package. Once tied, place it in your coffee cup

Pour some water into a small saucepan and bring it to a boil

Saturate the coffee bag in the hot water — there should be just enough water to soak the grounds completely. Let the coffee bag soak for about 30 seconds

After that, pour six ounces of boiling water into your coffee cup and allow it to steep for around four minutes

Once steeped, remove the bag, add cream or sugar (if you want), and enjoy your cup of joe

The Bottom Line

Whether your coffee maker has stopped working or you want to get caffeinated on the road while traveling or camping, try one of these methods to make coffee without a machine. Even if you aren’t into outdoor adventures, all you need is a saucepan, a stovetop or burner, and coffee grounds to brew the perfect cup of joe without a coffee maker.