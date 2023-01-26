10 Valentine's Day Gifts for Women — Starting at Just $8

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you’ll want to find a meaningful yet heartfelt gift to show your special someone how much they mean to you. Whether you’re shopping for your partner, mom, sister, or best friend, there’s something unique and meaningful out there for everyone. But with so many gift options, it can be overwhelming to decide what to buy.

Don’t worry, we’ve done the shopping for you. From personalized jewelry to fun experiences to thoughtful gifts that will last a lifetime, Amazon has something for everyone. We’ve made sure to include ideas starting at $8 so that anyone can find something special within their budget. So if you’re looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the cherished woman in your life, you’ve come to the right place!

What I Love About You Fill-In-The-Blank Book: $8.85 (was $11.80)

Gold Plated Artificial Rose Bouquet: $39.99 (was $69.99)

Tiny 14K Gold Initial Heart Necklace: $13.99

Waffle Knit Nightwear Lounge Pajama Set: $32.39 (was $48.99)

Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece Slippers: $20.39 (was $23.99)

The Comfy Oversized Wearable Blanket: $49.99 (was $54.99)

Heated Shiatsu Electric Foot Massager: $54.99 (was $79.99)

Wicker Picnic Basket Set for Four: $52.95 (was $85.99)

Heart Shaped Stainless Steel Reusable Straws: $14.99

Soy Candle Making Supplies Kit for Adults: $38.99