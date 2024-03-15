Close
est. 1972
featured
As Home Insurance Costs Soar, 6 Million Owners Decide to Skip Coverage Altogether
Homeowners Insurance
4 min read
Average annual home insurance premiums are up about $500 over the past two years.
Top Stories
The Social Security COLA Estimate for 2025 Just Increased Thanks to Inflation
Social Security
3 min read
Study Finds the Key to Getting Richer Is Making Wealthy Friends... at Applebee's?
Personal Finance
5 min read
Trending
Current Mortgage Rates: Week of March 18 to March 22 2024
Mortgage Rates
16 min read
The IRS Is Resuming Debt Collections. Here's What to Do if You Can't Pay Your Taxes
Tax Relief
11 min read
Why Retirement Savings in Roth IRAs Tend to Outlast Traditional 401(k)s
401(k)
4 min read
1 in 3 Divorced Americans Say Credit Card Debt Played a Role in the Split
Credit Card Debt
4 min read
6 Best Credit Repair Companies of March 2024
5 Best Tax Relief Companies of March 2024
10 Best Tax Software of 2024
9 Best Pet Insurance Companies of March 2024
The Best Small SUVs of 2024
Best OTC Drugs of 2024
Best Hospitals of 2024
Best Colleges and Graduate Programs
Best Places to Travel
Best Cars of 2024
Credit
Insurance
Loans
Identity Theft
Mortgages
Credit Cards
Investing
Banking
Credit Repair
6 Best Credit Repair Companies of March 2024
6 Best Credit Repair Companies of March 2024
Pet Insurance
9 Best Pet Insurance Companies of March 2024
9 Best Pet Insurance Companies of March 2024
Home Equity Loans
9 Best Home Equity Loans of March 2024
9 Best Home Equity Loans of March 2024
Long-Term Care Insurance
5 Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies of March 2024
5 Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies of March 2024
Identity Theft Protection
8 Best Identity Theft Protection Services of March 2024
8 Best Identity Theft Protection Services of March 2024
Prev
Next
Tax Changes 2024: What's New for Filing Taxes With the IRS This Year?
min read
Tax Changes 2024: What's New for Filing Taxes With the IRS This Year?
Here's How to Track Your Tax Refund This Year
min read
Here's How to Track Your Tax Refund This Year
How to Ask for a Raise — and Get It — This Year
min read
How to Ask for a Raise — and Get It — This Year
Here Are the Federal Income Tax Brackets for This Year
min read
Here Are the Federal Income Tax Brackets for This Year
IRS Free File Is Open for the 2024 Tax Season — With a Major Expansion to Eligibility
min read
IRS Free File Is Open for the 2024 Tax Season — With a Major Expansion to Eligibility
Prev
Next
COLA Estimate for 2024 Stays at 3% Despite New Inflation Numbers
min read
COLA Estimate for 2024 Stays at 3% Despite New Inflation Numbers
Retirement Do-Over: Here's One of the Most Common Regrets for Today's Retirees
min read
Retirement Do-Over: Here's One of the Most Common Regrets for Today's Retirees
5 Ways to Fix Social Security's Funding Problems, According to Actuaries
min read
5 Ways to Fix Social Security's Funding Problems, According to Actuaries
What's the Best Country for Retirement? The U.S. Isn't Even in the Top 20
min read
What's the Best Country for Retirement? The U.S. Isn't Even in the Top 20
Biden's Junk Fee Crackdown Comes for Shady Retirement Advisors
min read
Biden's Junk Fee Crackdown Comes for Shady Retirement Advisors
More Cash-Strapped Americans Are Raiding Their 401(k)s: Report
min read
More Cash-Strapped Americans Are Raiding Their 401(k)s: Report
This Money Checklist Will Help You Crush 2024
Read Story
Cover stories
The Best Colleges in America 2023
Read Story
Cover stories
The Best Places to Travel in 2023
Read Story
Cover stories
Meet the Changemakers: 50 Innovators Shaping Americans' Finances
Read Story
Cover stories
Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.
Read Story
Cover stories
An Opaque Web of Credit Reports Is Tracking Everything You Do
Read Story
Cover stories
The Best Colleges in America
Read Story
Cover stories
What’s a Real Estate Agent Worth?
Read Story
Cover stories
The Faces of Personal Finance Are Changing
Read Story
Cover stories
22 Ways to Have the Best Money Year of Your Life
Read Story
Cover stories
To Have and to HODL: Welcome to Love in the Age of Cryptocurrency
Read Story
Cover stories
Gen Z Is Rewriting the Rules for Personal Finance in Real Time. That's Good, Right?
Read Story
Prev
Next
Retirement Is Broken — Is a 'Pension Renaissance' Coming to Save Us?
Retirement Planning
10 min read
Research shows that the majority of Americans favor pension benefits — but can this retirement-planning relic actually make a comeback?
Retirement Is Broken — Is a 'Pension Renaissance' Coming to Save Us?
Your Employer Might Owe You Money — Here's How to Find Out
Making Money
3 min read
The average amount paid to workers owed back wages last year was about $1,300.
Your Employer Might Owe You Money — Here's How to Find Out
Massive Realtor Lawsuit Settlement Will Change How Homes Are Bought and Sold
Home Buying
5 min read
The standard 6% real estate agent commission could disappear.
Massive Realtor Lawsuit Settlement Will Change How Homes Are Bought and Sold
The IRS Is Resuming Debt Collections. Here's What to Do if You Can't Pay Your Taxes
Tax Relief
11 min read
The IRS is generally willing to work with you — and even reduce penalties — so long as you proactively reach out.
The IRS Is Resuming Debt Collections. Here's What to Do if You Can't Pay Your Taxes
1 in 3 Divorced Americans Say Credit Card Debt Played a Role in the Split
Credit Card Debt
4 min read
Couples with credit card debt and hidden spending issues tend to have a hard time staying together.
1 in 3 Divorced Americans Say Credit Card Debt Played a Role in the Split
The Social Security COLA Estimate for 2025 Just Increased Thanks to Inflation
Social Security
3 min read
This year's COLA was 3.2%, which increased the average retiree benefit by $59 a month.
The Social Security COLA Estimate for 2025 Just Increased Thanks to Inflation
As Home Insurance Costs Soar, 6 Million Owners Decide to Skip Coverage Altogether
Homeowners Insurance
4 min read
Average annual home insurance premiums are up about $500 over the past two years.
As Home Insurance Costs Soar, 6 Million Owners Decide to Skip Coverage Altogether
Current Mortgage Rates: Week of March 18 to March 22
Mortgage Rates
16 min read
The rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 6.74% for the week ending March 14, according to Freddie Mac.
Current Mortgage Rates: Week of March 18 to March 22
Why Retirement Savings in Roth IRAs Tend to Outlast Traditional 401(k)s
401(k)
4 min read
When the money is taxed can factor in to how quickly retirees burn through their savings.
Why Retirement Savings in Roth IRAs Tend to Outlast Traditional 401(k)s
IPOs Are Back in a Big Way This Year. Should You Invest?
IPO
12 min read
After two down years, IPOs are staging a comeback with some big-name companies.
IPOs Are Back in a Big Way This Year. Should You Invest?
Why Your Tax Refund Is Probably Bigger This Year Than in 2023
Tax Refund
6 min read
So far this year, the average tax refund amount is $3,182: over 5% higher than it was this time last filing season.
Why Your Tax Refund Is Probably Bigger This Year Than in 2023
Dollar Scholar Asks: Should I Share a Bank Account With My Best Friend?
Dollar Scholar
6 min read
It gets really tricky, really fast.
Dollar Scholar Asks: Should I Share a Bank Account With My Best Friend?
Investing
Employment
Mortgage & Refinance
Family Finance
Retirement
Credit Cards
Insurance
Shopping
Banking
Prev
Next
Leslie Cook
BIO
Leslie Cook
Latest from Leslie
Massive Realtor Lawsuit Settlement Will Change How Homes Are Bought and Sold
5 min read
Carlos Silva
BIO
Carlos Silva
Latest from Carlos
How to Apply for a Credit Card
12 min read
Adam Hardy
BIO
Adam Hardy
Latest from Adam
The IRS Is Resuming Debt Collections. Here's What to Do if You Can't Pay Your Taxes
11 min read
Brad Tuttle
BIO
Brad Tuttle
Latest from Brad
4 Best Extended Car Warranty Companies of 2024 | Money
44 min read
Kristen Bahler
BIO
Kristen Bahler
Latest from Kristen
How to Get a Small Business Loan
15 min read
Julia Glum
BIO
Julia Glum
Latest from Julia
Dollar Scholar Asks: Should I Share a Bank Account With My Best Friend?
6 min read
Andrea Agostini Ferrer
BIO
Andrea Agostini Ferrer
Latest from Andrea
What Fruits Can Dogs Eat? (And Which Are Bad for Them)
13 min read
Kat Tretina
BIO
Kat Tretina
Latest from Kat
How Do Student Loans Work?
16 min read
Gabriel O. Rodriguez Cruz
BIO
Gabriel O. Rodriguez Cruz
Latest from Gabriel
8 Best Small Business Insurance Companies of 2024 | Money
25 min read
Joan Pabón
BIO
Joan Pabón
Latest from Joan
5 Best Small Business Loans of 2023 | Money
37 min read
Amarilis Yera
BIO
Amarilis Yera
Latest from Amarilis
16 Best Travel Credit Cards of March 2024
42 min read
Fernando García Delgado
BIO
Fernando García Delgado
Latest from Fernando
Best Tax Relief Companies of 2024
29 min read
Paul Reynolds
BIO
Paul Reynolds
Latest from Paul
How to Save on Car Insurance for College Students | Money
10 min read
Taína Cuevas
BIO
Taína Cuevas
Latest from Taína
How To Get A Home Equity Loan With Bad Credit
19 min read
José Omar Rodríguez
BIO
José Omar Rodríguez
Latest from José
How to Bathe a Cat
4 min read
Kaitlin Mulhere
BIO
Kaitlin Mulhere
Latest from Kaitlin
Some Student Loan Borrowers’ Payments Paused Due to Billing Errors
8 min read
Gabriel Sánchez Vissepó
BIO
Gabriel Sánchez Vissepó
Latest from Gabriel
Cash-Out Refinance: A Beginner’s Guide
13 min read
Mike Ayers
BIO
Mike Ayers
Latest from Mike
Public's First-Ever Retail Investor Conference Features Cathie Wood, Chris Evans and Others on Wednesday
2 min read
