two people walking down a shopping street in Alexandria, Virginia
Adedayo "Dayo" Kosoko for Visit Alexandria

Nestled on the Potomac River, Alexandria is a historic city just five miles away from the nation’s capital. For many travelers, it serves as a lux jumping-off point for D.C.-area visits, but it’s also a top destination in its own right.

Along the King Street Mile in Old Town, you’ll find charming cobblestone streets lined with lanterns, outdoor cafes, Instagram-worthy murals and trendy bars. There’s also a vibrant art community — explore the many galleries or peek in at artists at work at the Torpedo Factory Art Center.

Couple at water front in Alexandria, Virginia
Torch Pictures for Visit Alexandria

Alexandria is a highly walkable city, with bike shares and a free King Street Trolley to help you get around Old Town. The city also has a thriving boutique hotel scene (rates are a fraction of the cost of its big-city neighbor). This spring, renowned architect Piero Lissoni opens Hotel AKA Alexandria, bringing a new wave of luxury.

Another big plus for travelers: Alexandria's culinary scene has some of the most celebrated restaurants in the area — from the upscale bites at Vermilion and Virginia’s Darling to casual spots with riverside views, like BARCA Pier & Wine Bar and Cafe 44.

Bartender mixing a drink at Virginia's Darling in Alexandria
Evan Michio for Visit Alexandria

VISIT: King Street Mile; Lorien Spa; Silk Rose Spa; Freedom House Museum
SHOP: Harambee Books & Artworks; Torpedo Factory Art Center; Red Barn Mercantile
EAT: Virginia’s Darling; BARCA Pier & Wine Bar; Vermilion
DRINK: The Study at Morrison House; The People’s Drug; Port City Brewing Co.