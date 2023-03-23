People doing yoga outside at a harbor at Prince Edward Island
Island Tides Festival Discover Charlottetown

Prince Edward Island, located off the coast of New Brunswick, is perfect for wandering. If you’re an Anne of Green Gables fan, you might even recognize a few spots (if so, be sure to check out the Anne Museum in Park Corner).

The island’s largest city, Charlottetown, is a stunning trip in and of itself. But don’t limit yourself: You can see large swaths of the entire Canadian province via the Island Walk, a 435-mile journey around its perimeter. It’s divided into 32 sections, with a variety of activities designed to lead visitors along the coast, through small towns and into some of the cutest mom-and-pop stores they’ll ever come across.

Nicknamed Canada’s Food Island, Prince Edward Island has plenty of dining options, too. Seafood — shellfish, lobster and oysters — and farm-to-table fare is the standard go-to.

People enjoying food at multiple restaurants at Prince Edward Island
Discover charlottetown

For some of the most spectacular views on the island, check out Prince Edward Island National Park. Stroll down its floating boardwalks for a worry-free afternoon, or stay the night on one of its campgrounds.

VISIT: Prince Edward Island National Park; Pinette Raceway; Charlottetown; North Cape Coastal Drive
SHOP: Richmond Street (Charlottetown); Seaside Bookshop (Summerside); Maroon Pig
EAT: Blue Mussel Cafe, Richard’s Fresh Seafood; Cows Ice Cream
DRINK: Copper Bottom Brewing; Deep Roots Distillery; Double Hill Cidery