Shutterstock

Skip the big crowds (and costs) of Mykonos and head to this city on the West side of Crete. Accommodations are cheap — Chania has a ton of inexpensive Airbnbs — and so is the food. One recent traveler who responded to Money’s reader poll raved about how “amazing gyros could be found for just a couple Euros.” Head to Oasis, a hole-in-the-wall that serves souvlaki made with a top-secret family recipe, or try the Greek pastry bougatsa at Iordanis Bougatsa. For a more upscale experience, sit by the seaside at Periplous, which serves pasta and freshly caught fish alongside a gorgeous view. You’ll feel fancy without a hefty bill.

Courtesy of Chania Tourism Bureau

When you’re ready for a drink, grab a seat at Sinagogi, an old synagogue that’s been turned into an open-air bar, or explore the cocktail menu at Ginger Concept, which has a passion fruit pisco sour and a grape caipirinha (both for under 10 Euros).

Chania is walkable — or bike-able, if that’s more your speed — and that’s one of the top activities for tourists: Wander through the Old Port, browse the Old Town and head over to the lighthouse. And don’t overlook the beaches: visitor favorites include Balos Beach and Elafonissi Beach, the latter of which is famous for its pink sand.

Courtesy of Chania Tourism Bureau

VISIT: Balos Beach, Elafonissi Beach; Maritime Museum of Crete

SEE: Greek National Football Museum; Lighthouse of Chania

EAT: Periplous; Bougatsa Iordanis

DRINK: Sinagogi; Ginger Concept; Peacock Tail Bar[