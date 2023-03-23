Courtesy Blarney Castle and Gardens / Fáilte Ireland

Dublin has an old-world atmosphere and a warm, welcoming vibe, making it a great place for jet-setting families.

It’s one of the cheapest international airports to fly into from the U.S., so many travelers use it as a jumping-off point for larger, multi-city European trips. But the Emerald Isle is a worthy destination in its own right.

Young kids will get a kick out of two unique museums: the National Leprechaun Museum and Dublinia, which celebrates the city’s Viking and Medieval history. There are family-friendly parks, restaurants and — obviously — plenty of historical sites, too. Henrietta Street, a collection of early to mid-18th-century tenement houses accessible only through a guided tour, will delight the entire family. (Tickets are €10 for adults and €6 for kids five and over).

Courtesy Dylan Vaughan / Fáilte Ireland

Dublin is known worldwide as the birthplace of Guinness, which visitors and locals alike drink in voluminous quantities at pubs throughout the city. The company’s Guinness Storehouse is the most visited attraction in the city, but one Money reader called the experience “overhyped and overpriced,” and suggested visiting the Irish Whiskey Museum instead, where you’ll get a guided tour and three whiskey tastings for €22. Family tickets cover two adults and two kids for €52, and come with soft drinks for the little ones.

Some of Dublin’s best attractions are free — like Phoenix Park, one of the largest enclosed urban parks in Europe. Others, like St. Patrick’s Cathedral (€7) and the Old Library at Trinity College (€18.50) require an admission fee. If you plan on seeing a bunch of different sites during your trip, consider getting a tourism pass from Go City, which starts at €64 for adults and €34 for kids ages five to 15. Dublin is a walkable city, with ample buses, trains and a tram system, so hopping from place to place won’t be a problem.

Courtesy Daniel Geesen / Fáilte Ireland

VISIT: 14 Henrietta Street; Trinity College's Old Library; Irish Whiskey Museum; National Leprechaun Museum; Dublinia

SEE: Phoenix Park; St. Patrick’s Cathedral

SHOP: Liberty Market; Hodges Figgis bookstore

EAT: ​​Queen of Tarts; Darkey Kelly's Bar & Restaurant; Grano

DRINK: The Cobblestone; Piglet Wine Bar