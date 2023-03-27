Alexandria, Virginia

Adedayo "Dayo" Kosoko for Visit Alexandria

Nestled on the Potomac River, Alexandria is a historic city just five miles away from the nation’s capital. For many travelers, it serves as a lux jumping-off point for D.C.-area visits , but it’s also a top destination in its own right.

Along the King Street Mile in Old Town, you’ll find charming cobblestone streets lined with lanterns, outdoor cafes, Instagram-worthy murals and trendy bars. There’s also a vibrant art community — explore the many galleries or peek in at artists at work at the Torpedo Factory Art Center.

Torch Pictures for Visit Alexandria

Alexandria is a highly walkable city, with bike shares and a free King Street Trolley to help you get around Old Town. The city also has a thriving boutique hotel scene (rates are a fraction of the cost of its big-city neighbor). This spring, renowned architect Piero Lissoni opens Hotel AKA Alexandria , bringing a new wave of luxury.

Another big plus for travelers: Alexandria's culinary scene has some of the most celebrated restaurants in the area — from the upscale bites at Vermilion and Virginia’s Darling to casual spots with riverside views, like BARCA Pier & Wine Bar and Cafe 44.

Evan Michio for Visit Alexandria

VISIT: King Street Mile; Lorien Spa ; Silk Rose Spa ; Freedom House Museum

SHOP: Harambee Books & Artworks ; Torpedo Factory Art Center ; Red Barn Mercantile

EAT: Virginia’s Darling ; BARCA Pier & Wine Bar ; Vermilion

DRINK: The Study at Morrison House ; The People’s Drug ; Port City Brewing Co.