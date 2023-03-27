Alexandria, Virginia

Search
Best Places to Travel 2023
Full List

BPT 2023 - Hero

Full List Rankings

Lisbon, PortugalAlexandria, VirginiaAlbuquerque, New MexicoAtlanta, GeorgiaBarcelona, SpainCape Charles, VirginiaChania, GreeceChiang Mai, ThailandChicago, IllinoisDublin, IrelandFairbanks, AlaskaGatlinburg, TennesseeGdansk, PolandGreenville, South CarolinaHarpers Ferry, West VirginiaHo Chi Minh City, VietnamHumboldt County, CaliforniaJekyll Island, GeorgiaJoshua Tree, CaliforniaKnoxville, TennesseeKochi, IndiaLima, PeruLittle Havana, Miami, FloridaLjubljana, SloveniaLyon, FranceMarrakech, MoroccoMedellín, ColombiaMexico City, MexicoMinneapolis, MinnesotaMonteverde, Costa RicaMontreal, CanadaMount Rainier National Park, WashingtonNagano, JapanNew Orleans, LouisianaPacific Coast Road Trip, CaliforniaPrague, Czech RepublicPrince Edward Island, CanadaQuito, EcuadorReykjavík, IcelandRincón, Puerto RicoRio de Janeiro, BrazilRocky Mountain National Park, ColoradoSalt Lake City, UtahSeattle, WashingtonStresa, ItalyTampa, FloridaTbilisi, GeorgiaUpper Peninsula, MichiganUtrecht, NetherlandsWashington, D.C.

Bucket List

Tbilisi, GeorgiaUtrecht, NetherlandsMount Rainier National Park, WashingtonNagano, JapanMedellín, ColombiaNew Orleans, LouisianaKochi, IndiaPacific Coast Road Trip, CaliforniaPrague, Czech RepublicFairbanks, Alaska

Family Friendly

Cape Charles, VirginiaDublin, IrelandGatlinburg, TennesseeGdansk, PolandHarpers Ferry, West VirginiaMinneapolis, MinnesotaRocky Mountain National Park, ColoradoSeattle, WashingtonUpper Peninsula, MichiganWashington, D.C.

Luxury on a Budget

Lisbon, PortugalAlbuquerque, New MexicoAlexandria, VirginiaChania, GreeceHumboldt County, CaliforniaLyon, FrancePrince Edward Island, CanadaRincón, Puerto RicoSalt Lake City, UtahStresa, Italy

Off-Season

Atlanta, GeorgiaChiang Mai, ThailandJekyll Island, GeorgiaJoshua Tree, CaliforniaMarrakech, MoroccoMexico City, MexicoMonteverde, Costa RicaQuito, EcuadorRio de Janeiro, BrazilTampa, Florida

Solo Travel

Barcelona, SpainChicago, IllinoisGreenville, South CarolinaHo Chi Minh City, VietnamKnoxville, TennesseeLima, PeruLittle Havana, Miami, FloridaLjubljana, SloveniaMontreal, CanadaReykjavík, Iceland

Best Places to Travel in Spring

Marrakech, MoroccoJoshua Tree, CaliforniaTampa, FloridaAtlanta, GeorgiaMonteverde, Costa Rica
two people walking down a shopping street in Alexandria, Virginia
Adedayo "Dayo" Kosoko for Visit Alexandria

Alexandria, Virginia

two people walking down a shopping street in Alexandria, VirginiaAdedayo "Dayo" Kosoko for Visit Alexandria 

Nestled on the Potomac River, Alexandria is a historic city just five miles away from the nation’s capital. For many travelers, it serves as a lux jumping-off point for D.C.-area visits, but it’s also a top destination in its own right.

Along the King Street Mile in Old Town, you’ll find charming cobblestone streets lined with lanterns, outdoor cafes, Instagram-worthy murals and trendy bars. There’s also a vibrant art community — explore the many galleries or peek in at artists at work at the Torpedo Factory Art Center.

More Coverage

Mosque in the old Venetian harbor of Chania town on Crete island, Greece.
Chania, Greece
Ranger with visitor in fog on Lady Bird Johnson Grove footbridge, Redwood NP
Humboldt County, California
View of Saint-Georges along Saône river in Old Lyon France
Lyon, France
People doing yoga outside at a harbor at Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island, Canada
Couple at water front in Alexandria, VirginiaTorch Pictures for Visit Alexandria 

Alexandria is a highly walkable city, with bike shares and a free King Street Trolley to help you get around Old Town. The city also has a thriving boutique hotel scene (rates are a fraction of the cost of its big-city neighbor). This spring, renowned architect Piero Lissoni opens Hotel AKA Alexandria, bringing a new wave of luxury.

Another big plus for travelers: Alexandria's culinary scene has some of the most celebrated restaurants in the area — from the upscale bites at Vermilion and Virginia’s Darling to casual spots with riverside views, like BARCA Pier & Wine Bar and Cafe 44.

Bartender mixing a drink at Virginia&#039;s Darling in AlexandriaEvan Michio for Visit Alexandria 

VISIT: King Street Mile; Lorien Spa; Silk Rose Spa; Freedom House Museum
SHOP: Harambee Books & Artworks; Torpedo Factory Art Center; Red Barn Mercantile
EAT: Virginia’s Darling; BARCA Pier & Wine Bar; Vermilion
DRINK: The Study at Morrison House; The People’s Drug; Port City Brewing Co.

